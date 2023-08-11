How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for August 11 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

The company heads north of the border into Canada for tonight’s show as it dives into the fallout from SummerSlam last Saturday. We’ll get an explanation for the controversial ending to the main event in Detroit and a U.S. title match this evening. We should also hear from the new WWE Women’s Champion.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in Tribal Combat at SummerSlam and did it with the help of Jimmy Uso. After being on the shelf for a month, Jimmy returned and turned on Jey, pulling his brother out of the ring as he attempted a pin and laid him out with a superkick. That allowed for Reigns to spear Jey through a table and successfully retain both his belts and the title of “Tribal Chief.” Tonight, there will be a “Hail to the Chief” segment where Jimmy will once again acknowledge Reigns as the “Tribal Chief.” We should get a full explanation as to why he turned on his brother.

Iyo Sky is the new WWE Women’s Champion as she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam. Preceding the cash-in was the triple threat match for the women’s title, where Bianca Belair battled through a knee injury to defeat Asuka and Charlotte Flair to briefly become the new champ. That’s where Sky took advantage of the opportunity, hitting Belair in the knee with the briefcase and delivering a moonsault to take the title. We’ll be sure to hear from the new champ and Bayley tonight.

Austin Theory will put the United States Championship on the line tonight when going one-on-one with Santos Escobar. Escobar earned the opportunity by winning the U.S. Championship Invitational in recent weeks. He first won a fatal four-way match before defeating his mentor Rey Mysterio to earn the title shot. He even got one over on Theory by eliminating him in the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal last Saturday. We’ll see who walks out of Calgary with the title.

Also on the show, this AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross feud is still going apparently and the two will meet in one final one-on-one encounter tonight.