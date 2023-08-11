Top high school basketball prospect Cooper Flagg reclassifies to 2024 recruiting class

Top high school basketball prospect Cooper Flagg announced on his Instagram account this afternoon that he is reclassifying from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024. This will make him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft, where some are already predicting him to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick.

A 6’8” forward at powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida, Flagg has emerged as an elite high school basketball prospect to watch in the past year. Originally from Newport, ME, he became the first freshman to win Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and transferred down to Montverde shortly afterwards. His performance for Team USA in the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup last year turned heads as he averaged 9.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 steals throughout the tournament. Leading Team USA to gold, he became the youngest player to be named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Flag is a unanimous five-star prospect across all major recruiting platforms and has already received scholarship offers from several powerhouse college basketball programs across the country. He took an unofficial visit to Duke last week and 247 Sports has crystal ball’d him to the Blue Devils.