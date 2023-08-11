Lollapalooza 2023 boasted familiar headliners, new diverse acts, and a lot more fans

“I don’t care if it’s the last thing I do; I need to be upfront for Lana Del Rey.” This is one of the many things I heard taking the MTA to the Laselle stop on the way to Grant Park. Another constant was how people would try to divide time between the headlining sets of Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 on Friday night. If you’re a music festival-going veteran, you’ve experienced your fair share of schedule conflicts. On the first night of the festival, you had to choose between Billie Elish and Karol G, the festival’s first Latina headliner in the festival’s history. With Sunday, it was the classic alternative rock of Red Hot Chili Peppers or the melodramatic pop style of Lana Del Rey herself.

But the diversity of genres and acts is the bread and butter of what makes Lollapalooza tick. If you wanted something a little more hardcore, there was a Knocked Loose set sandwiched between Kendrick Lamar and The 1975. The K-Pop phenomenon keeps growing with Together x Tomorrow and New Jeans. The evolution of hip-hop continued as A Boogie With A Hoodie and Lil Yachty had their own respective headlining sets. If anything, the totality of the Lollapalooza artist lists resembles a discovery playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Rain and mud be damned on the third day, that didn’t seem to deter anybody. Instead, the younger demographic of fans seemed to get invigorated by it. It had been almost three years since I’d been back to a Lollapalooza, and it’s a good feeling when you see someone like Jessie Reyez start on the Bacardi stage and move on to the Coinbase stage. When you see acts like Syvian Esso, Maggie Rodgers, and Rina Sawayama grow their musical legends. Also, for crowds to embrace Nigerian acts like Tema and Rema. Perry’s stage, known for featuring electronic acts, has undergone its reformation as EDM music has. There are still the mainstays like Diplo, Diesel, and Afrojack, but it’s also given way to rap acts like Pusha T’s Sunday close out.

Although more packed than usual, these four days should be a long weekend of musical discovery and shared togetherness. However, I feel festivals are trying to figure out their identities within a landscape, trying to find out who the next headliners will be in years to come. If you look at many of these lineups, you’ll see the same names – and that’s great for fans who didn’t get the chance to see Kendrick and his acclimated The Big Steppers tour. Hopefully, we will cultivate a runway where someone like Hemlock Springs or Foals leads the way. If we’re going to add more tickets, let’s keep giving fans a bang for their eclectic buck.