Who will Sweden play in semifinal of World Cup 2023?

Sweden beat Japan 2-1 on Friday morning to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The Swedes jumped on top 2-0 with a goal in the 32nd minute and a penalty in the 51st minute. Japan’s goal came in the 87th minute but they could manage nothing else.

The Swedish squad will face Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 15. They have never faced in the Women’s World Cup. Their last matchup was a 1-1 draw in a 2022 friendly. This match will kick off at 4 a.m. ET in Auckland, New Zealand on Fox. Spain opened as a -110 favorite but the line has moved to Spain +100, Sweden +270, and a regular time draw +220.

This marks the fifth time Sweden has advanced to the semifinals of this tournament. Four years ago they finished in third place, losing to the Netherlands in extra time in the semifinals and then beating Sweden in the third place match. Their only trip to the finals came in 2003 where they lost to Germany.