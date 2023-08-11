Pick on the Moneyline for Rangers-Giants on August 11

he Texas Rangers enter a Friday’s series opener on the road against the San Francisco Giants in the lead in the American League West and looking for their playoff appearance since 2016.

Texas Rangers vs. San Francisco Giants (-112, 8.5)

Getting the start on the mound for the Rangers is Jon Gray, who enters having allowed at least three runs in six of his last eight starts, posting a 6.30 ERA with 4.3 walks per nine innings in this span.

Overall for the season. Gray has a 3.72 ERA with just one home run per nine innings allowed and has had much of his success on the road, posting a 3.14 ERA with 0.7 home runs per nine innings allowed compared to a 4.21 ERA at home with 1.3 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Giants will counter by using the opener system with Scott Alexander officially getting the start at pitcher with the expectation that Ross Stripling will follow him to pitch the bill of the game’s innings.

Alexander has served as an opener in five games this season and the role has not suited him well, posting a 10.38 ERA with a total of 4 1/3 innings completed while registering a 3.07 ERA in a traditional relief role.

The expected bulk pitcher, Ross Stripling, has had his issues this season with a 5.21 ERA and 5.11 fielding independent with two home runs per nine innings allowed and has had less success coming out of the bullpen than in a traditional starter’s role, posting a 4.91 ERA with 1.6 home runs per nine innings allowed in his starts with his ERA jumping to 6.00 with three home runs per nine innings allowed out of the bullpen.

The Rangers enter the series leading MLB in runs per game with over 5.7 runs per game with the American League’s best on-base percentage with the capabilities of having a starting lineup where all nine hitters own a batting average of at least .262.

That offensive firepower will be difficult for the Giants to keep up with as they are averaging just 3.7 runs per game in their 25 games since the All-Star Break, which is 27th in the league in that span.

The Giants are the only team in the National League averaging fewer than four runs per game at home this season and with Ross Stripling posting a 6.93 ERA at home this season, the Rangers will open the series with a win.

The Play: Rangers -108