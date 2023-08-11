Jordan Love’s stats in preseason Week 1 vs. Bengals

The Green Bay Packers took on the Cincinnati Bengals in their first 2023 preseason game. The Packers were in the headlines this offseason as they traded away veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and officially entered the Jordan Love era of their offense. Love has played in the preseason in previous seasons, but this was his first game as the assumed regular season Week 1 starter.

Jordan Love stats: Packers vs. Bengals NFL Preseason Week 1

Love looked solid in limited action. He finished the game 7-for-10 passing for 46 yards and a touchdown. The score was a connection with second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Love stayed in the pocket during this start and wasn’t credited with a rushing attempt. He was relieved in the first half by rookie Sean Clifford.

Fantasy football impact

Love is being drafted as a later round flier. His current ADP (average draft position) has him as the QB26 behind C.J. Stroud, Derek Carr and Kenny Pickett. He is being drafted ahead of Jimmy Garoppolo, Mac Jones and Ryan Tannehill. The general consensus is that he may be startable in the right matchups, but you don’t want to rely on Love as your every week quarterback from what we have seen so far.