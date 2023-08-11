Kenny Pickett’s stats in Week 1 preseason game vs. Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is heading into his second career season but the first as the presumed starter for the Steelers. Players are expected to take a step forward in their second pro season, and Pickett got started on the right foot on Friday night.

Kenny Pickett stats: Steelers vs. Buccaneers NFL Preseason Week 1

Pickett finished the game 6-for-7 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown. The score was a pass to fellow second-year player George Pickens. The wideout is expected to be a major factor in the offense this year, and it is good to see Pickett looking his way early. Pickett threaded the needle with the pass, and Pickens broke away in space to get into the endzone.

Fantasy football impact

Pickett is currently being drafted as the QB22 based on his ADP (average draft position). If he continues to look solid and gets Dionate Johnson, Pickens, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth involved, he could be a sneaky sleeper this year. For the time being, don’t consider Pickett as your every week starter, but keep him in mind as a potential streamer to begin the season and see if he can’t show progress early.