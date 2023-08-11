Baker Mayfield vs. Kyle Trask: How Bucs QB battle looks after Week 1 preseason game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through a quarterback battle in training camp. Last year’s quarterback Tom Brady retired (again) this offseason, and it looks like he will be keeping his cleats hung up. After not addressing the position in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay is testing out both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask to be the team’s starter when the regular season begins.

Week 1 preseason reps, stats

Baker Mayfield got the start this week. He finished the game 8-for-9 passing and looked calm, cool and collected. He threw for 63 yards and a touchdown. The score was a beautiful corner-of-the-endzone pass to rookie Trey Palmer that only he could get to, giving him just enough space to get both feet in. Despite being a scrambler, Mayfield wasn’t credited with a carry in the game.

Trask came in during the second quarter but has already been named the starter for the team’s second preseason game. He got to play most of the second quarter and finished 6-for-10 passing for 99 yards, with an interception. Tampa Bay will better understand what Trask is capable of as he works with the starts to begin next week’s game.

Who has the edge in the QB battle entering Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason?

It felt like Mayfield had the edge coming into camp, and he hasn’t done anything to lose hold of the starting gig. For what it’s worth (spoiler: very little), the local broadcast named Mayfield the player of the game for the Buccaneers. It’s just the first week of the preseason, but he did have a 132.9 passer rating. Big-name starters like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin didn’t play this week but may join Trask to begin next week’s game.