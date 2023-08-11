Colt McCoy vs. Clayton Tune: How Cardinals’ QB battle looks after Week 1 preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals have a training camp quarterback battle on their hands. Granted, the winner will become the interim starter while official starter Kyler Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered last season. The veteran Colt McCoy and the rookie Clayton Tune are duking it out to see who will be under center for Week 1.

Week 1 preseason reps, stats

McCoy got the starting nod and didn’t stick around long. He finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 for 17 yards. He scrambled just once for an additional five yards. Training camp reports have said that McCoy is the more consistent quarterback, and that safe style of play was on display Friday night.

Tune got a ton of playing time. This was designed to get him ample NFL game footage they could work through in practice and help redefine his tendencies. The rookie let a few fly that he probably wouldn’t have if it weren’t f the preseason. He started off strong and looked promising at times. Tune confirmed the camp reports that he is more dynamic in the offense and brings more upside when he is on the field. He finished the day 13-for-23 for 135 yards with a touchdown and interception. Tune scrambled four times for nine yards.

Who has the edge in the QB battle entering Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason?

You can see why the Cardinals would go with McCoy because he is the safer option. They should go with Tune, though. The offense just looks better with him under center. He knew when to scramble, and his lone interception came when his receiver fell down on his route. His touchdown in the fourth quarter wasn’t against a starting-caliber defense but it was still a bright spot.