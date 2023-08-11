How did Lions rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs perform in Week 1 of the preseason?

The Detroit Lions made a shocking move in the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected Jahmyr Gibbs. They still rostered D’Andre Swift at the time, and people were confused about how their carries would be split. Swift was later traded, leaving Gibbs as the lead running back alongside free agent signee David Montgomery.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 1 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Week 1 stat line

Gibbs got the starting nod for Detroit. He was in the game for a good time, not a long time, as he carried the ball six times for 19 yards. Gibbs added 18 more yards on his lone reception, but he at least got to show off that he can be a threat in both aspects of the game.

How did Jahmyr Gibbs perform in Week 1?

Gibbs didn’t get into the endzone but looked solid in his first NFL game action. Nothing in his film would suggest that he isn’t at least the co-starter alongside Monty in a would-be committee. Hopefully, he gets more game time in Week 2, so we can understand how much of the run game he will be a part of.