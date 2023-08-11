Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, August 11

After a light, eight-game schedule on Thursday, MLB is back with a bang with a full dance card on Friday night. That means plenty of action, and plenty of options to choose from for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of a whopping 13 games, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. So how do you narrow it down? We’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking on your squads.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, August 11

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins

Trea Turner ($5,200)

Nick Castellanos ($5,000)

J.T. Realmuto ($4,800)

Alec Bohm ($4,700)

Much respect to Dallas Keuchel, who’s battled all the way back to the Majors at age 35 and managed to hold the Arizona Diamondbacks to just one run across five innings in his Twins debut last weekend. But here’s the thing: Keuchel also allowed a whopping 10 baserunners in that game, and there’s just not much evidence to suggest he can be a quality big-league pitcher at this point in his career. The lefty was awful in 2022 (9.20 ERA, 2.06 WHIP), and several Phillies bats match up very well with him tonight. Castellanos has homered six times already this month and is batting .389/.421/.611 lifetime against Keuchel in his career, while Turner (.806 OPS over his last 10, 1.000 OPS career against Keuchel) and Realmuto (.838, 1.102) also carry a ton of upside.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

Freddie Freeman ($6,200)

J.D. Martinez ($5,400)

Amed Rosario ($4,200)

Chris Taylor ($3,400)

Rockies lefty Austin Gomber has pitched better of late, especially away from Coors Field. But this Dodgers lineup is rolling right now, and several of them have good numbers against Gomber in their careers. Freeman is hitting over .400 over his last 29 games and has four hits and a homer in seven plate appearances against the southpaw. Martinez should be back in the lineup tonight after dealing with a knee ailment and has a .927 OPS over his last 10 games. Taylor (1.056 OPS lifetime against Gomber) and Rosario (2-for-6 with a homer) have crushed lefties all year.

Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Bobby Witt Jr. ($5,800)

Salvador Perez ($4,400)

MJ Melendez ($3,300)

Michael Massey ($3,000)

The Royals’ offense is typically not the most fantasy-friendly bunch, but Kansas City has been hot of late, with the ninth-highest wRC+ in the Majors since the start of August. They also have a dream matchup on Friday night, as Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright is getting hit as hard as any starter in baseball this season (and just gave up seven runs in three innings of work last time out). Witt Jr. (.950 OPS over his last 10) is blossoming into a star in real time, while lefties Melendez (1.061, four homers in his last 10) and Massey (.879) have been hot lately and have the platoon advantage against a pitcher with a .400/.462/.704 slash line allowed to left-handed batters.