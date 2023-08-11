Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Friday, August 11

The Colorado Rockies (45-70) and Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) will continue their four-game weekend series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Lefty Austin Gomber (9-8, 5.40 ERA) will step on the hill for the Rockies while Lance Lynn (8-9, 6.11 ERA) gets the start for the Dodgers.

Behind a returning Clayton Kershaw, L.A. edged Colorado 2-1 in last night’s series opener and notched its fifth straight victory in the process. Max Muncy was the key to the Dodgers’ victory, blasting a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the seventh before drawing a bases loaded walk to give his team the lead in the following inning.

The Dodgers enter the game as -298 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +240 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rockies-Dodgers picks: Friday, August 11

Injury report

Rockies

Day-To-Day: 2B Brendan Rogers (hamstring), SP Noah Davis (undisclosed)

Out: OF Kris Bryant (finger), SP Chase Anderson (shoulder), DH Charlie Blackmon (hand), RP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), RP Matt Carasiti (shoulder), RP Nick Mears (oblique), OF Sean Bouchard (biceps)

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: DH J.D. Martinez (hamstring)

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Michael Grove (lat), RP Shelby Miller (neck), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Austin Gomber vs. Lance Lynn

Gomber has been racking up quality start after quality start for the Rockies as of late and did it again against the Cardinals on Sunday. He went six full innings in that contest, giving up no earned runs off six hits and three walks to pick up his ninth win of the season. He’ll have to do a better job at managing the top of the order tonight as leadoff batters are hitting .383 against him this season while two-hole hitters are batting .303.

Lynn has been excellent with the Dodgers since arriving at the trade deadline, picking up wins in both of his starts. He was spectacular in his start against the Padres on Sunday, going 6.0 innings and striking out six batters while yielding just a solo home run in the victory. Watch how he performs against lefties tonight as left-handed batters own a .318 batting average against him for the season.

Over/Under pick

The Rockies have been the worst-hitting team in the league for the past week, collectively posting a .165 batting average with a .537 OPS. We could very well see a similar game as last night’s 2-1 low-scoring affair and for the under to cash comfortably.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Even when facing a tough starter in Gomber, I still expect the Dodgers to come out victorious here. Three to four runs should be enough to get the job done tonight as the Rockies’ offense cannot be relied upon to produce unless proven otherwise.

Pick: Dodgers