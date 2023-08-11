Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Astros on Friday, August 11

The Los Angeles Angels (58-58) and Houston Astros (66-50) will kick off a three-game weekend divisional series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Lefty Reid Detmers (2-8, 4.78 ERA) will step on the hill for the Halos while Justin Verlander (6-6, 3.11 ERA) will go for the ‘Stros.

L.A. managed to get a much-needed series victory earlier in the week, taking two straight off the Giants to end a seven-game losing streak and pick up its first victories since the trade deadline. Meanwhile, Houston is also coming off a big-time series win this week, taking two-out-of-three against the Orioles on the road.

The Astros enter the game as -170 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are +142 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Angels-Astros picks: Friday, August 11

Injury report

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis) SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Griffin Canning (calf), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Reynaldo Lopez (bereavement), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Astros

Day-To-Day: 1B Jose Abreu (back), OF Chas McCormick (knee)

Out: DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), SP Lance McCullers (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers vs. Justin Verlander

Detmers is looking to bounce back after getting lit up by the Mariners last Friday. Through four innings, he was hit for seven earned runs off nine hits and two walks in an eventual 9-7 setback for the Angels. He’ll need to be particularly careful against a specific group of Astros sluggers tonight as Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, and Kyle Tucker are all batting at least .300 through at least 10 career at-bats against him.

Verlander will step on the mound for the second time since returning to the Astros at the trade deadline. The three-time Cy Young winner was a hard-luck loser against the Yankees last Saturday, taking the loss despite yielding just two earned runs through seven full innings of work. Verlander has been strong this season, but leadoff batters have been an Achilles heel as they’re batting .327 off him.

Over/Under pick

Houston has been middling at the plate over the last week while L.A. has been in the bottom 10 in categories like batting average and OPS. However, the Angels were able to get some offensive production going in their two victories over the Giants and they could carry that momentum into tonight’s contest. Combine that with the Astros’ sluggers having a favorable matchup against Detmers and I’ll go with the over hitting here.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

With Verlander making his first home start since his return, the Astros should be ready to do damage in this series opener. L.A. ending its losing streak this week was nice, but I trust Houston to get the job done and pick up the win here.

Pick: Astros