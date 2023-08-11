Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez fight time, live stream, more for BKFC 48 bout

The influencer combat scene heats up this Friday, August 11 as social media sensation Bryce Hall makes his bare knuckle boxing debut in an exhibition against Gee Perez. The bout will take place at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM and will be streamed for free on FITE TV upon sign up.

How to watch Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez

BKFC 48 is set to start at 8 p.m. ET. As the co-main event of Hall vs. Perez will be the second to last fight on the card.

FITE TV will stream the full BKFC 48 card, concluding with a flyweight title main event fight featuring former UFC striker John Dodson and J.R. Ridge.

Fighter history

Hall is making his first appearance in the bare knuckle boxing league, as the well known internet personality tries his hand at yet another combat sport. The last time he fought was in 2021, facing off on the YouTubers vs. TikTok celebrity boxing card. Hall ultimately lost to fellow social media influencer Austin McBroom in this bout.

Perez is an amateur fighter out of Florida, who is currently 3-0 in the bare knuckle fighting club. In his last bout he defeated Philip Carrol by way of first-round knockout. Perez has scored a knockout in all three of his BKFC bouts, he’ll look to make it four.

Fight odds

This fight is an exhibition and it does not have any odds on Draftkings Sportsbook.

Full card for Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez