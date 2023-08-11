How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via livestream for Matchday 1

It may be hard to believe it’s already here, but it’s time for the 2023-24 Premier League season to get underway. Things will kick off with Burnley v. Manchester City on Friday afternoon as Pep Guardiola’s side begins their quest for a fourth-straight title.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

While Man City are at the forefront of the schedule, Brighton will be a team to keep an eye on this season as they look to improve even further upon their sixth-place finish from last season. They kick off their campaign against newly-promoted Luton Town on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, and will look to start things off strong with a full three points. Brighton lost their top scorer Alexis Mac Allister from last season to Liverpool, but they’ll bring back the likes of Pascal Groß, Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck, and Adam Lallana as they look for another impressive finish.

Sunday brings a couple of great matchups, including two heavy-hitters Chelsea and Liverpool facing off against each other. The Blues had a tumultuous season, finishing in 11th place followed by a mass exodus of players leaving including Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Liverpool, armed with Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and a handful of other household names will look for a top-four finish this season after missing out by just four points last season.

Here’s a look at the full EPL schedule on Matchday 1.

EPL Matchday 1 schedule

Friday, August 11

Burnley v. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET — USA

Saturday, August 12

Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m. ET — Peacock

Brighton v. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ET — Peacock

Sheffield United v. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ET — Peacock

Bournemouth v. West Ham, 10 a.m. ET — Peacock

Everton v. Fulham, 10 a.m. ET — Peacock

Newcastle v. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ET — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, August 13

Brentford v. Tottenham, 9 a.m. ET — Peacock

Chelsea v. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ET — Peacock

Monday, August 14

Manchester United v. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m. ET — USA