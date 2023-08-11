Premier League picks, predictions, best bets for 2023-24 season

The English Premier League season gets underway on Friday afternoon with Burnley and Manchester City getting things started in the 2023-24 campaign. City will look to defend their title while they’ll have plenty of competition from top teams who are hoping to dethrone last season’s treble winners.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at the favorites and contenders to win the EPL title this season, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite: Manchester City (-125)

It’s no shock seeing Man City as the favorites after the season they just had. Erling Haaland smashed in 36 goals and took home the Golden Boot, setting a new single-season scoring record in his debut EPL campaign on the way to City’s third consecutive EPL title. He also notched 12 goals in UEFA Champions League play as he helped lead his side to their first-ever UCL title. To add to that, Pep Guardiola’s side completed the treble with an FA Cup win, beating out rivals Manchester United in the final. While a treble repeat is highly unlikely, they still remain the favorites to top the league.

Other contenders: Arsenal (+450), Liverpool (+700), Manchester United (+1000)

Arsenal are coming off one of their best-ever seasons that saw them sitting at the top of the table until the final weeks of the campaign. With newly-signed Gabriel Jesus, they were poised to take home the title until Man City finally jumped ahead of them after a 4-1 win over the Gunners with just over a month left to play in the season. Liverpool finished in fifth while Man United remained in the top four through the back half of the season, ending up in third. Any one of these teams could make a real run at the title as they’re loaded with talent across the field.

Longshot value bet: Brighton (+10000)

Although they lost World Cup champion Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, Brighton still have a strong squad that can compete with some of the top dogs. Last season saw their best-ever Premier League campaign as they finished in sixth place, securing a Europa League spot as they were just five points behind Liverpool. They brought in the likes of midfielder James Milner and defender Igor as they look to make a bigger push toward the top of the table this season.

Best bet: Manchester United (+1000)

While Man City may be the easiest bet, don’t sleep on the Red Devils especially when they’re priced at +1000. They were a dangerous team last season and have only strengthened their squad with signings like Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund. Man U’s roster looks solid heading into the new campaign, and I wouldn’t be too surprised to see them finish at the top of the table.