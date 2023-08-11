La Liga picks, predictions, best bets for 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 La Liga season gets underway on Friday, August 11 with all 20 teams in action throughout the weekend. Barcelona will look to defend their title while their competition will look to dethrone the Spanish giants.

Ahead of the new season’s action, we’re taking a look at who the favorites and contenders are with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite: Real Madrid (+100)

Madrid narrowly hold the favorite spot ahead of the season, with Barcelona just barely behind them at +135. It’s not a shock these two are the favorites as the title has gone to one of them in 17 of the last 19 seasons. Despite losing Karim Benzema, Real Madrid will look to take back the crown after signing 20-year-old phenom Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Bringing him into a squad with the likes of Vinicius Jr., Federico Valverde, and Luka Modric looks mighty promising for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, especially after Barca lost a few key players in the offseason.

Other contenders: Barcelona (+135), Atletico Madrid (+850), Sevilla (+2800)

Barcelona will head into this season without Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Antoine Griezmann which could easily pose a problem for Xavi’s side. They brought in the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu, but only time will tell if it will be enough to secure another title. Atletico could make a run at the championship if they can find a way to keep the same form they had through the back half of last season.

Longshot value bet: Villarreal (+5000)

This really seems to be a race between three teams at the top while the rest of the league will be vying for a top-six finish to at least qualify for a European competition. It sort of turns everyone else into a longshot, but Villarreal will make a go at it after finishing in fifth place last year, just seven points behind Real Sociedad. They lost Pau Torres and Nicolas Jackson, but still have the likes of Gerard Moreno, Raul Albiol, and newly-signed Alexander Sorloth to help them make a push to the top of the table.

Best bet: Real Madrid (+100)

At the moment, Madrid look to have the squad with the best shot at a title this year. There are some questions Barcelona will need to answer with the departure of arguably their two best players, while Real Madrid have done nicely to begin filling the hole left by Benzema.