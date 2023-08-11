Ligue 1 picks, predictions, best bets for 2023-24 season

Ligue 1 is back in action this week as their 2023-24 campaign gets underway on Friday, August 11. With the league decreasing to 18 teams instead of the 20 we’ve seen since the 2002-23 season, the competition is sure to be intense at both ends of the table.

Ahead of the opening matchday, we’re taking a look at title favorites and contenders, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-390)

It’s no surprise that the French giants are favorites to take the title again this season, as they’ve essentially dominated the league throughout the last decade. Bringing home their 11th Ligue 1 title last season, and their ninth since the 2012-13 campaign, they’re once again the favorites to take home the top honors.

Of course they’ll be without Lionel Messi, who joined MLS side Inter Miami this summer, but they still have more than enough world-class talent including Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, and Georginio Wijnaldum just to name a few. Mbappe and Neymar could be on the way out at the end of the summer transfer window but for now the duo remain with the club. Their transfer situations will be something to monitor in the coming weeks.

Other contenders: Marseille (+1100), Lens (+2000), Lille (+2000)

Lille is one of two non-PSG teams to have won the title in the last decade, bringing home the championship in 2020-21. Lens and Marseille both finished in the top three last season, with Lens ending up just one point behind the Ligue 1 champions.

Longshot value bet: Clermont Foot (+20000)

Even using the word “longshot” might be an understatement, but Clermont Foot has actually shown improvement since making their first-ever Ligue 1 appearance in the 2021-22 season. Their debut in the top flight saw them finish in 17th place, narrowly escaping relegation. Last season was a massive improvement, finishing in eighth place and just eight points out of European qualification. While they probably won’t win the title, it’s tough to pass up that value after seeing how far they’ve come in just two seasons.

Best bet: Paris Saint-Germain (-390)

As they have been for the past 10+ years, PSG remain the best and safest bet to win the league again this year. Even in the absence of Messi, the amount of talent they have across the entire squad is undeniable and will most likely lead them to a 12th Ligue 1 championship.