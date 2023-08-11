 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

England vs. Colombia picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for England vs. Colombia in the quarterfinal at the 2023 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
England v Nigeria: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

England will face off against Colombia in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Saturday morning. The Lionesses are coming off a penalty shootout win over Nigeria in the round of 16 while Colombia just edged out Jamaica with a 1-0 final score. Kickoff is set for 6:30 a.m. ET from Accor Stadium in Australia with a broadcast available on Fox.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England v. Colombia

Date: Saturday, August 12
Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -215
Draw: +280
Colombia: +650

Moneyline pick: England -215

Colombia has already made history for their program as they advanced past the round of 16 for the first time in their history. It’s just their third-ever appearance in the World Cup, and they’ve been seeing better results each time around. However, they’re about to run into a powerhouse in England, who have a storied history in this tournament.

Although they’ll be missing Lauren James, who will be serving a red card suspension, the Lionesses look to just be too powerful for Colombia to get a result against. Nigeria held England to a scoreless draw before falling 4-2 in a penalty shootout, but the Lionesses have an even more favorable matchup against the Colombian side and will be expected to outplay Las Cafeteras.

England has a clear path to their first-ever final, and I’d take them to comfortably get past Colombia and move on to the semifinal round.

More From DraftKings Network