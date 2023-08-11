How to watch England vs. Colombia in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

England will face off against Colombia in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Saturday morning. England are coming off a penalty shootout win over Nigeria while the Colombian side sneaked past Jamaica with a 1-0 win in the round of 16. While Colombia is making their first-ever appearance in the quarterfinal, England is expected to get the win and advance to the semifinal.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 a.m. ET from Accor Stadium in Australia with a broadcast available on Fox.

The Lionesses are the heavy favorites to win this one, priced at -215 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Colombia is set at +650 while a draw in regular time comes in at +280.

England vs. Colombia

Date: Saturday, August 12

Start time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.