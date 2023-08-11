How to watch Australia vs. France in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

Australia will look for their first-ever appearance in the FIFA women’s World Cup semifinal as they face off against European powerhouse France in the quarterfinal round. The co-hosts are coming off a 2-0 win over Denmark in the round of 16 that saw the return of Sam Kerr. The French side put together a comprehensive 4-0 win over Morocco in their last match as they look to return to the semifinals for a second time.

Kickoff is set for early Saturday morning at 3 a.m. ET with a broadcast being shown on Fox. The winner of this match will advance to face off against the winner of England and Colombia.

The Matildas are +260 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, while France are the favorites at +110. A draw in regular time is priced at +210.

Australia vs. France

Date: Saturday, August 12

Start time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.