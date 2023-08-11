 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Australia vs. France in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

Australia and France face off on Saturday, August 12. We provide live stream and TV info for the quarterfinal matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By Ryan Sanders
France v Morocco: Round of 16 - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Australia will look for their first-ever appearance in the FIFA women’s World Cup semifinal as they face off against European powerhouse France in the quarterfinal round. The co-hosts are coming off a 2-0 win over Denmark in the round of 16 that saw the return of Sam Kerr. The French side put together a comprehensive 4-0 win over Morocco in their last match as they look to return to the semifinals for a second time.

Kickoff is set for early Saturday morning at 3 a.m. ET with a broadcast being shown on Fox. The winner of this match will advance to face off against the winner of England and Colombia.

The Matildas are +260 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, while France are the favorites at +110. A draw in regular time is priced at +210.

Australia vs. France

Date: Saturday, August 12
Start time: 3 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

