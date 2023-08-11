Australia vs. France picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup quarterfinal

Australia and France will face off in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The co-hosts are coming off a 2-0 win over Denmark while France knocked off Morocco 4-0 in the round of 16. Kickoff is set for 3 a.m. ET on Saturday from Suncorp Stadium in Australia with a broadcast available on Fox.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia v. France

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Australia: +260

Draw: +210

France: +110

Moneyline pick: Australia +260

Australia are slight underdogs at +260, but they saw the return of their all-time top goalscorer Sam Kerr in their 2-0 win over Denmark as she was subbed on late in the match. Kerr suffered a calf injury just before the tournament started, and her return couldn’t come at a better time for the Matildas as they’ll need all the firepower they can get against a very good France team.

The French side is coming off a comprehensive 4-0 win over Morocco in the round of 16, which was preceded by a 6-3 win against Panama in their final match of the group stage. They’re led by PSG striker Kadidiatou Diani with four goals, who is closely followed by Lyon forward Eugenie Le Sommer with three goals on the campaign.

These two sides met in a friendly just before the tournament started, as Australia got the edge with a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Mary Fowler. The Australians have impressed at this tournament, losing just once in a 3-2 nail-biter against Nigeria in the group stage. Since then, the Matildas logged a 4-0 rout over Canada followed by the impressive 2-0 win over Denmark. Now with goalscoring machine Sam Kerr back in the lineup, they have plenty of momentum on their side and will look to pull off an upset.

I’m backing the co-hosts to get the win in front of a home crowd as they look to secure their first-ever semifinal appearance.