Breaking down the weather forecast at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

NASCAR heads to Speedway, Indiana fits next races. The drivers will take to the Brickyard’s road course with the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series all scheduled to be in action. The events start on Friday, August 11 and culminate with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Cup Series race on Sunday, August 13.

The weekend forecast is coming down to how some mid-week storms shift as they move through the country. At the time of this writing, the worst day for weather looks like Saturday, with Friday and Sunday’s events hopefully okay depending on the time of the day any precipitation comes.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend in Speedway, IN, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always, with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, August 11

Hi 86°, Low 69°: Humid with partial sunshine, 21% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

4:05 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

9 p.m. ET, TSport 200 (200 laps, 137.2 miles)

Saturday, August 12

Hi 86°, Low 66°: Partly sunny and humid with widely separated thunderstorms, 40% chance of rain

9:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

10:05 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

11:35 a.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

12:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

5:30 p.m. ET, Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard (62 laps, 151.218 miles)

Sunday, August 13

Hi 88°, Low 67°: Mostly sunny and beautiful

2:30 p.m. ET, Verizon 200 at The Brickyard (82 laps, 199.998 miles)