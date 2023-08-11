Showdown DFS picks for Broncos vs. Cardinals in Week 1 of NFL preseason

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason continues on Friday with the Denver Broncos and battling the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and will air on the NFL Network.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Sunday’s slate in Week 3 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Broncos vs. Cardinals: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Clayton Tune, QB, Arizona Cardinals — $11,400

With Kyler Murray still working his way back from an ACL tear near the end of last season, veteran backup Colt McCoy will most likely be the regular season Week 1 starter in Arizona. That means we most likely won’t see much of McCoy this evening, opening the door for rookie Clayton Tune to get plenty of action under center.

Tune has been getting plenty of second-team reps throughout training camp so far and is primed to start the regular season as the backup until Murray returns. The fifth-round pick out of Houston improved his numbers with each passing year in college and he’ll have an opportunity to show off his arm when getting his first taste of NFL action tonight.

Ben DiNucci, QB, Denver Broncos — $11,400

DiNucci sits third on the depth chart behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham, but could very well earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Waived by the Cowboys during training camp last year, he went to the XFL this past spring and lit it up for the Seattle Sea Dragons by leading the league in passing yards, attempts, and completions. Landing with the Broncos this summer, he has impressed so far in training camp and should get plenty of action under center tonight.

Value Plays

Tyler Badie, RB, Denver Broncos— $7,600

A second-year running back out of Missouri, Badie has been turning some heads in training camp and is fighting for a roster spot. He was listed as RB3 on the team’s unofficial depth chart this week and should get plenty of touches in this matchup.

Greg Dortch, WR, Arizona Cardinals — $7,600

Arizona is trying to fill some wide receiver depth with the departure of DeAndre Hopkins this offseason and Dortch could be someone that could emerge as a fantasy sleeper this year. He’s been getting plenty of reps along with Tune with the second-team offense in training camp and he’s been fielding punts as well. He should be a guy that gets a number of looks this evening.