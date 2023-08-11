Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday

After 36 holes of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, Jordan Spieth is in contention to get his first “postseason” win since the 2015 TOUR Championship, At -9 he trails only Lucas Glover at -10 from TPC Southwind in Memphis.

But Glover is the real story, as the Clemson grad had to win last week at the Wyndham Championship just to qualify for the Playoffs by making the Top 70. Just five days later he’s just two rounds from becoming the first back-to-back winner on the PGA TOUR since Tony Finau last season at the 2022 3M Open & Rocket Mortgage Classic.

A win would vault Glover from No. 3 112 in the FedExCup standings last Sunday morning all the way to No. 3 a shade over seven days later. He’d also lock up a spot in the TOUR Championship at East Lake in two weeks as well, reserved for just the Top 30 players in the rankings.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook the big guns of the PGA TOUR are still the projected favorites for victory. Scottie Scheffer (+550) and Rory McIlroy (+650) are both at -7 but despite three shots adrift they are the chalk. Spieth also checks in at +650, with Glover the fourth choice at +750.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with PGA TOUR Live covering every shot from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The Golf Channel takes over from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. ET, and NBC has broadcast duties from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET, with both the Golf Channel and NBC portions available on the Peacock streaming service as well.

