Live points updates for FedEx Cup Playoffs at St. Jude Championship, players eliminated

The FedExCup Playoff field will be trimmed from 70 to 50 this week in Memphis. Here’s who’s projected to advance as of now.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays a second shot on the second hole during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 11, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After 36 holes of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, we’ve seen some wild moves already. Right now with Lucas Glover holding a one-shot lead, he has the chance to move from 119th in the standings just a week ago to No. 3 with a win on Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Below you can sort each player in the St. Jude Championship by their ranking when they entered the tournament, their current score in Memphis, and their projected place in the points rankings if they were to finish on Sunday in the spot they currently occupy after Friday’s round.

This will move wildly over the next two days, but only the Top 50 players will head to the BMW Championship next week outside Chicago. Remember: All FedExCup Points are quadrupled during the FedExCup Playoffs. So a win this week at TPC Southwind, or next week at Olympia Fields, counts far more than at any other time of year.

Here is the latest list of projected FedExCup points midway through the 2023 St. Jude Championship:

Updated FedExCup Points Chart

Player R2 St. Jude Score Before St. Jude Projected After St. Jude
Aaron Rai -6 65 54
Adam Hadwin -7 44 34
Adam Schenk -5 24 28
Adam Svensson -5 38 37
Alex Smalley +4 51 55
Andrew Putnam -5 41 41
Beau Hossler -2 66 67
Ben Griffin -5 70 61
Brandon Wu +2 55 60
Brendon Todd -3 39 43
Brian Harman -1 6 10
Byeong Hun An -5 37 36
Cam Davis -7 62 47
Cameron Young -2 48 49
Chris Kirk -2 28 32
Collin Morikawa -5 22 26
Corey Conners -1 30 39
Davis Riley +3 54 59
Denny McCarthy E 27 33
Emiliano Grillo -8 21 12
Eric Cole -4 40 45
Harris English +1 42 51
Hayden Buckley -1 56 58
Hideki Matsuyama -4 57 57
J.J. Spaun -2 69 69
J.T. Poston -7 45 35
Jason Day E 11 20
Jon Rahm E 1 2
Jordan Spieth -9 31 6
Justin Rose +3 33 40
Keegan Bradley -2 8 11
Keith Mitchell -2 58 63
Kurt Kitayama -5 23 27
Lee Hodges -7 35 30
Lucas Glover -10 49 3
Mackenzie Hughes -5 47 44
Mark Hubbard +1 59 66
Matt Fitzpatrick +1 36 42
Matt Kuchar +3 60 68
Matt NeSmith E 67 70
Max Homa -6 4 5
Nick Hardy -4 50 48
Nick Taylor -1 12 22
Patrick Cantlay -5 13 19
Patrick Rodgers +2 43 52
Rickie Fowler +4 9 13
Rory McIlroy -7 3 4
Russell Henley -5 20 23
Sahith Theegala -5 34 31
Sam Burns +3 19 29
Sam Ryder -2 63 64
Sam Stevens -4 64 62
Scottie Scheffler -7 2 1
Seamus Power +4 29 38
Sepp Straka +5 15 24
Si Woo Kim -5 18 21
Stephan Jaeger -6 61 53
Sungjae Im -8 32 18
Taylor Montgomery E 53 56
Taylor Moore -8 25 14
Thomas Detry -4 52 50
Tom Hoge -4 46 46
Tom Kim -8 14 8
Tommy Fleetwood -8 26 15
Tony Finau E 10 16
Tyrrell Hatton -1 17 25
Viktor Hovland -4 7 9
Vincent Norrman -4 68 65
Wyndham Clark +6 5 7
Xander Schauffele -6 16 17

Here’s the complete FedExCup points table for both the 2023 St. Jude Championship and the 2023 BMW Championship.

FedExCup Points Chart

1 2000
2 1200
3 760
4 540
5 440
6 400
7 360
8 340
9 320
10 300
11 280
12 260
13 240
14 228
15 220
16 212
17 204
18 196
19 188
20 180
21 172
22 164
23 156
24 148
25 142
26 136
27 130
28 124
29 118
30 112
31 106
32 100
33 94
34 88
35 84
36 80
37 76
38 72
39 68
40 64
41 60
42 56
43 52
44 48
45 44
46 42
47 40
48 38
49 36
50 34
51 32
52 30
53 28
54 26
55 24
56 23.2
57 22.4
58 21.6
59 20.8
60 20
61 19.2
62 18.4
63 17.6
64 16.8
65 16
66 15.2
67 14.4
68 13.6
69 12.8
70 12
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85

