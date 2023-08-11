Live points updates for FedEx Cup Playoffs at St. Jude Championship, players eliminated

After 36 holes of the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs, we’ve seen some wild moves already. Right now with Lucas Glover holding a one-shot lead, he has the chance to move from 119th in the standings just a week ago to No. 3 with a win on Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Below you can sort each player in the St. Jude Championship by their ranking when they entered the tournament, their current score in Memphis, and their projected place in the points rankings if they were to finish on Sunday in the spot they currently occupy after Friday’s round.

This will move wildly over the next two days, but only the Top 50 players will head to the BMW Championship next week outside Chicago. Remember: All FedExCup Points are quadrupled during the FedExCup Playoffs. So a win this week at TPC Southwind, or next week at Olympia Fields, counts far more than at any other time of year.

Here is the latest list of projected FedExCup points midway through the 2023 St. Jude Championship:

Updated FedExCup Points Chart Player R2 St. Jude Score Before St. Jude Projected After St. Jude Player R2 St. Jude Score Before St. Jude Projected After St. Jude Aaron Rai -6 65 54 Adam Hadwin -7 44 34 Adam Schenk -5 24 28 Adam Svensson -5 38 37 Alex Smalley +4 51 55 Andrew Putnam -5 41 41 Beau Hossler -2 66 67 Ben Griffin -5 70 61 Brandon Wu +2 55 60 Brendon Todd -3 39 43 Brian Harman -1 6 10 Byeong Hun An -5 37 36 Cam Davis -7 62 47 Cameron Young -2 48 49 Chris Kirk -2 28 32 Collin Morikawa -5 22 26 Corey Conners -1 30 39 Davis Riley +3 54 59 Denny McCarthy E 27 33 Emiliano Grillo -8 21 12 Eric Cole -4 40 45 Harris English +1 42 51 Hayden Buckley -1 56 58 Hideki Matsuyama -4 57 57 J.J. Spaun -2 69 69 J.T. Poston -7 45 35 Jason Day E 11 20 Jon Rahm E 1 2 Jordan Spieth -9 31 6 Justin Rose +3 33 40 Keegan Bradley -2 8 11 Keith Mitchell -2 58 63 Kurt Kitayama -5 23 27 Lee Hodges -7 35 30 Lucas Glover -10 49 3 Mackenzie Hughes -5 47 44 Mark Hubbard +1 59 66 Matt Fitzpatrick +1 36 42 Matt Kuchar +3 60 68 Matt NeSmith E 67 70 Max Homa -6 4 5 Nick Hardy -4 50 48 Nick Taylor -1 12 22 Patrick Cantlay -5 13 19 Patrick Rodgers +2 43 52 Rickie Fowler +4 9 13 Rory McIlroy -7 3 4 Russell Henley -5 20 23 Sahith Theegala -5 34 31 Sam Burns +3 19 29 Sam Ryder -2 63 64 Sam Stevens -4 64 62 Scottie Scheffler -7 2 1 Seamus Power +4 29 38 Sepp Straka +5 15 24 Si Woo Kim -5 18 21 Stephan Jaeger -6 61 53 Sungjae Im -8 32 18 Taylor Montgomery E 53 56 Taylor Moore -8 25 14 Thomas Detry -4 52 50 Tom Hoge -4 46 46 Tom Kim -8 14 8 Tommy Fleetwood -8 26 15 Tony Finau E 10 16 Tyrrell Hatton -1 17 25 Viktor Hovland -4 7 9 Vincent Norrman -4 68 65 Wyndham Clark +6 5 7 Xander Schauffele -6 16 17

Here’s the complete FedExCup points table for both the 2023 St. Jude Championship and the 2023 BMW Championship.