 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch the TSport 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the TSport 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

By David Fucillo
A general view of race action during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series AAA Insurance 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway on July 29, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images

It’s playoff time for NASCAR’s Truck Series. The drivers are in Indianapolis this weekend for the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and ten drivers in the 39-driver field will begin competing for a shot at the playoff championship.

The race gets started at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. If you are not going to be around a TV, you can watch it on Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports Go app. The race runs 200 laps across 137.2 miles, and last year’s race last 2:01:47.

Grant Enfinger is the defending race champ and is part of the ten-driver playoff field. The playoff drivers include:

  1. Corey Heim
  2. Zane Smith
  3. Carson Hocevar
  4. Christian Eckes
  5. Grant Enfinger
  6. Ty Majeski
  7. Ben Rhodes
  8. Nicholas Sanchez
  9. Matt DiBenedetto
  10. Matt Crafton

Majeski is the favorite to win Friday’s race with +330 odds ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heim follows at +350 and the rest of the top five in odds includes Smith (+400), Hocevar (+550), and Enfinger (+750).

The first round of the Truck Series Playoffs features three races. The field will run the TSport 200 in Indianapolis on Friday, then the Clean Harbors 175 in Milwaukee on August 27, and finally the Kansas Lottery 200 on September 8. The top eight drivers will advance to the next round. A race clinches advancement and the remaining spots are claimed by drivers with the most points over these three races.

How to watch the TSport 200

Date: Friday, August 11th
Time: 9:00 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the TSport 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 TSport 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Matt Mills 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Landen Lewis 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Layne Riggs 7
8 Colby Howard 9
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Logan Bearden 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Chris Hacker 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Josh Reaume 33
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Shane Van Gisbergen 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Chad Chastain 44
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Armani Williams 46
32 Jack Wood 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Tyler Hill 56
35 Jake Drew 61
36 Conner Jones 66
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Ty Majeski 98
39 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Network