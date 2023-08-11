How to watch the TSport 200 Truck race, via live stream

It’s playoff time for NASCAR’s Truck Series. The drivers are in Indianapolis this weekend for the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and ten drivers in the 39-driver field will begin competing for a shot at the playoff championship.

The race gets started at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. If you are not going to be around a TV, you can watch it on Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports Go app. The race runs 200 laps across 137.2 miles, and last year’s race last 2:01:47.

Grant Enfinger is the defending race champ and is part of the ten-driver playoff field. The playoff drivers include:

Corey Heim Zane Smith Carson Hocevar Christian Eckes Grant Enfinger Ty Majeski Ben Rhodes Nicholas Sanchez Matt DiBenedetto Matt Crafton

Majeski is the favorite to win Friday’s race with +330 odds ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heim follows at +350 and the rest of the top five in odds includes Smith (+400), Hocevar (+550), and Enfinger (+750).

The first round of the Truck Series Playoffs features three races. The field will run the TSport 200 in Indianapolis on Friday, then the Clean Harbors 175 in Milwaukee on August 27, and finally the Kansas Lottery 200 on September 8. The top eight drivers will advance to the next round. A race clinches advancement and the remaining spots are claimed by drivers with the most points over these three races.

How to watch the TSport 200

Date: Friday, August 11th

Time: 9:00 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the TSport 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup