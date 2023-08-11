NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for TSport 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR trucks are in Indianapolis this weekend for the opening race of the 2023 Truck Series Playoffs. The field is racing at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with practice, qualifying, and the race all running on Friday. All three events will air on FS1.

Qualifying gets underway at 4:05 p.m. ET and the field of drivers will compete in single-car, two-lap qualifying. The fastest driver in qualifying will claim pole position, the slowest driver will claim the last spot in the starting lineup, and the rest of the field will sort out based on qualifying speed.

Grant Enfinger is the defending champ at this race, with last year’s race marking the first truck race at this track since 2011. John H. Nemechek led the most laps with 75, while Ty Majeski followed with 71. Ben Rhodes finished second in the race.

Enfinger, Majeski, and Rhodes are all in the ten-driver playoff field that is starting the postseason competition on Friday. They’re joined by Corey Heim, Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Nicholas Sanchez, Matt DiBenedetto, and Matt Crafton.

Majeski heads into qualifying favored to win the race with +330 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heim follows at +350. The first non-playoff driver to show up in the odds to win is Shane van Gisbergen at +2800.

Here is the full field for Friday’s TSport 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.