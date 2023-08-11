 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for TSport 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

By David Fucillo
General view of the start to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Power Stroke Diesel 200 on August 4, 2006 at O’Reilly Raceway Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

NASCAR trucks are in Indianapolis this weekend for the opening race of the 2023 Truck Series Playoffs. The field is racing at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park with practice, qualifying, and the race all running on Friday. All three events will air on FS1.

Qualifying gets underway at 4:05 p.m. ET and the field of drivers will compete in single-car, two-lap qualifying. The fastest driver in qualifying will claim pole position, the slowest driver will claim the last spot in the starting lineup, and the rest of the field will sort out based on qualifying speed.

Grant Enfinger is the defending champ at this race, with last year’s race marking the first truck race at this track since 2011. John H. Nemechek led the most laps with 75, while Ty Majeski followed with 71. Ben Rhodes finished second in the race.

Enfinger, Majeski, and Rhodes are all in the ten-driver playoff field that is starting the postseason competition on Friday. They’re joined by Corey Heim, Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Nicholas Sanchez, Matt DiBenedetto, and Matt Crafton.

Majeski heads into qualifying favored to win the race with +330 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Heim follows at +350. The first non-playoff driver to show up in the odds to win is Shane van Gisbergen at +2800.

Here is the full field for Friday’s TSport 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 TSport 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Matt Mills 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Landen Lewis 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Layne Riggs 7
8 Colby Howard 9
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Logan Bearden 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Chris Hacker 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Josh Reaume 33
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Shane Van Gisbergen 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Chad Chastain 44
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Armani Williams 46
32 Jack Wood 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Tyler Hill 56
35 Jake Drew 61
36 Conner Jones 66
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Ty Majeski 98
39 Ben Rhodes 99

