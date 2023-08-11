How to watch NASCAR qualifying for TSport 200 truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series opens its 2023 playoffs on Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The green flag drops at 9 p.m. ET on FS1 to close out a busy day for the circuit. The truck drivers will get in a practice run at 3:30 p.m. and have single-car, two-lap qualifying at 4:05 p.m. Those events also air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch practice and qualifying, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

This race marks the first of three races in the opening round of the playoffs. The entirely field will be racing each week, but ten of the drivers will compete in this race, the August 27 Milwaukee race, and the September 8 Kansas race to advance to the round of 8.

The playoff field includes ten drivers from the field. They are Corey Heim, Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Nicholas Sanchez, Matt DiBenedetto, and Matt Crafton. The rest of the field will still be racing with money on the line, but those ten drivers are competing to advance in the playoffs.

Majeski is the favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +330 and is followed by Heim at +350. Enfinger is the defending TSport 200 winner and is +750 to claim the checkered flag a second year in a row.

How to watch qualifying for the TSport 200

Date: Friday, August 11

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list