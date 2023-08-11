 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for TSport 200 truck race on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s TSport 200 qualifying on Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Field of trucks at the start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Power Stroke Diesel 200 at O’Reilly Raceway Park on July 25, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images for NASCAR

The NASCAR Truck Series opens its 2023 playoffs on Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The green flag drops at 9 p.m. ET on FS1 to close out a busy day for the circuit. The truck drivers will get in a practice run at 3:30 p.m. and have single-car, two-lap qualifying at 4:05 p.m. Those events also air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch practice and qualifying, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

This race marks the first of three races in the opening round of the playoffs. The entirely field will be racing each week, but ten of the drivers will compete in this race, the August 27 Milwaukee race, and the September 8 Kansas race to advance to the round of 8.

The playoff field includes ten drivers from the field. They are Corey Heim, Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Nicholas Sanchez, Matt DiBenedetto, and Matt Crafton. The rest of the field will still be racing with money on the line, but those ten drivers are competing to advance in the playoffs.

Majeski is the favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +330 and is followed by Heim at +350. Enfinger is the defending TSport 200 winner and is +750 to claim the checkered flag a second year in a row.

How to watch qualifying for the TSport 200

Date: Friday, August 11
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 TSport 200 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Matt Mills 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Landen Lewis 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Layne Riggs 7
8 Colby Howard 9
9 Corey Heim 11
10 Spencer Boyd 12
11 Hailie Deegan 13
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Greg Van Alst 20
17 Logan Bearden 22
18 Grant Enfinger 23
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Matt DiBenedetto 25
21 Chris Hacker 30
22 Bret Holmes 32
23 Josh Reaume 33
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Shane Van Gisbergen 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Chad Chastain 44
30 Lawless Alan 45
31 Armani Williams 46
32 Jack Wood 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Tyler Hill 56
35 Jake Drew 61
36 Conner Jones 66
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Ty Majeski 98
39 Ben Rhodes 99

