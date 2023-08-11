How to watch NASCAR qualifying for TSport 200 truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series opens its 2023 playoffs on Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The green flag drops at 9 p.m. ET on FS1 to close out a busy day for the circuit. The truck drivers will get in a practice run at 3:30 p.m. and have single-car, two-lap qualifying at 4:05 p.m. Those events also air on FS1.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch practice and qualifying, you can live stream them at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
This race marks the first of three races in the opening round of the playoffs. The entirely field will be racing each week, but ten of the drivers will compete in this race, the August 27 Milwaukee race, and the September 8 Kansas race to advance to the round of 8.
The playoff field includes ten drivers from the field. They are Corey Heim, Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Nicholas Sanchez, Matt DiBenedetto, and Matt Crafton. The rest of the field will still be racing with money on the line, but those ten drivers are competing to advance in the playoffs.
Majeski is the favorite to win the race ahead of qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +330 and is followed by Heim at +350. Enfinger is the defending TSport 200 winner and is +750 to claim the checkered flag a second year in a row.
How to watch qualifying for the TSport 200
Date: Friday, August 11
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App
Entry list
2023 TSport 200 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|William Sawalich
|1
|2
|Matt Mills
|02
|3
|Nick Sanchez
|2
|4
|Landen Lewis
|04
|5
|Chase Purdy
|4
|6
|Dean Thompson
|5
|7
|Layne Riggs
|7
|8
|Colby Howard
|9
|9
|Corey Heim
|11
|10
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|11
|Hailie Deegan
|13
|12
|Tanner Gray
|15
|13
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|14
|Taylor Gray
|17
|15
|Christian Eckes
|19
|16
|Greg Van Alst
|20
|17
|Logan Bearden
|22
|18
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|19
|Rajah Caruth
|24
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|21
|Chris Hacker
|30
|22
|Bret Holmes
|32
|23
|Josh Reaume
|33
|24
|Jake Garcia
|35
|25
|Zane Smith
|38
|26
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|41
|27
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|28
|Daniel Dye
|43
|29
|Chad Chastain
|44
|30
|Lawless Alan
|45
|31
|Armani Williams
|46
|32
|Jack Wood
|51
|33
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|34
|Tyler Hill
|56
|35
|Jake Drew
|61
|36
|Conner Jones
|66
|37
|Matt Crafton
|88
|38
|Ty Majeski
|98
|39
|Ben Rhodes
|99