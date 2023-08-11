NFL DFS targets, values for Friday’s slate in Week 1 of preseason

The first week of the NFL preseason kicks into gear with a six-game slate on Friday, Aug. 11. While it’s unlikely we’ll see many regular season starters suiting up for the first preseason action of the month, there are still plenty of storylines to keep an eye on. Among them is a look at newly crowned Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love, as well as the brewing quarterback competition with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Friday’s slate in Week 1 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons ($5,500) — After Miami brought in the veteran Mike White as insurance behind starter Tua Tagovailoa, it seems likely that they’ll give Thompson a bevy of the starting snaps on Friday, so as not to put their new backup signal-caller in harm’s way.

Thompson appeared in two games last season, having thrown for 534 yards and a touchdown, which gives him an advantage over the preseason defenses he’ll likely be seeing on Friday night.

Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers ($5,500) — In somewhat of a surprise, the Buccaneers have a quarterback competition on their hands between Baker Mayfield and Trask, which sets up this battle as a must-watch throughout the preseason. If word out of camp is to be taken to heart, Trask has looked more efficient and in command of the offense.

Values

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons ($5,500) — Achane should be a hot commodity throughout the fantasy season as the speedy tailback out of Texas A&M joins a stacked running back room in Miami that features Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Don’t expect the latter two to get a handful of run in the preseason, which means Achane should be an immediate target in DFS lineups.

Trent Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers ($5,500) — Taylor, at 181 lbs with a 5’8” frame, boasts some nice size deep down in the Bengals’ depth chart. He also has ample experience, having been in the NFL for five seasons with 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns to his name, giving Cincinnati’s offense some upside.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals ($5,500) — Musgrave was taken in the second round out of Oregon State and has turned heads throughout the offseason due to his speed, athleticism, and size at his position. He’s already in place as the TE1 on the Packers’ depth chart, but look for him to get an opportunity to illustrate why many expect him to be a key fulcrum of the offense when he makes his debut Friday night.