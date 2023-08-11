Who is the Steelers starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended last year with plenty to look forward to in 2023. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was adjusting to NFL play and showed significant improvement, and the Steelers finished the season at a respectable 9-8. They will be looking to build on that success and put together a playoff run in 2023.

Steelers starting quarterback: Kenny Pickett

The Steelers selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started the season as Mitch Trubisky’s backup, but took over as the starter in early October. He proved himself in several high-pressure situations, throwing two game-winning touchdowns at the end of back-to-back games. In the month of October, he threw two touchdowns and eight interceptions, but throughout the rest of the season onward, he threw five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns.

His improvement at the end of the 2022 season was enough for Pickett to keep the starting job heading into the 2023 season, and provided Steelers fans with plenty of optimism that the rookie had room to grow. He passed for 2,404 yards last season, and should easily surpass that number this year as the full-time starter, barring injuries. He has a solid receiving corps that includes Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth.

Who is Pickett’s backup on the Steelers QB depth chart?

Mitch Trubisky, who started for the Steelers for part of last year and was benched a few weeks into the season, is behind Pickett on the depth chart. It’s always good news for a team to have a functioning, game-tried QB as a backup in case the worst occurs. Trubisky may have lost his job to Pickett, but he’s still a solid option.

Mason Rudolph is the third-stringer for the Steelers.