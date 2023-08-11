Who is the Packers starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

After three years as Aaron Rodgers’ apprentice, it’s time for the Jordan Love era to begin in Green Bay. Few positions in the NFL have had less turnover than the Packers' QB position, which has been manned by Brett Favre and Rodgers for most of the past 30 years.

Packers starting quarterback: Jordan Love

Rodgers was so durable during his time in Green Bay that the sample size on Love is very small. He has one start to his name when Rodgers was suspended for lying about his COVID vaccination. Love has 10 appearances in three years and has thrown for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is receiving strong reviews from coaches and teammates during offseason workouts, but Love will be one of the most watched players during training camp and the preseason.

Who is Jordan Love’s backup on the TEAMNAME QB depth chart?

Sean Clifford is a fifth-round pick (2022 Draft) from Penn State. He’ll get a good look during preseason to solidify his role as Love’s backup. He will get competition from Alex McGough, who had a strong year in the USFL and has experience on NFL rosters.