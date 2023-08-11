Who is the Lions starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Detroit Lions head into the 2023 season hopeful. They went 9-8 in 2022, just missing the playoffs but ending the year on a high note with plenty to look forward to. Jared Goff remains at quarterback in the upcoming year, and the Lions have a solid receiving group to build on this season.

Lions starting quarterback: Jared Goff

Goff has been with the Lions since 2021. He wrapped up the 2022-23 season with a 65.1% completion percentage, passing for 4,438 yards. He had 29 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions last season and will keep his favorite target this year in Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions picked up running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta to boost the offense in the 2023 draft.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams will be suspended for the first few games of the season, which could limit Goff’s options, but he will still be working with St. Brown, Marvin Jones, Jr. Kalif Raymond, and Josh Reynolds.

Who is Jared Goff’s backup on the Lions' QB depth chart?

Goff’s backup on the Lions' depth chart is Nate Sudfeld, who has been with Detroit since last year but did not play last year. The Lions also picked up two rookies this year — they drafted Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker in the third round. Hooker was a phenom this year, but tore his ACL toward the end of the season and is likely still rehabbing that. He is not a direct threat to Goff’s starting position at this time.

The Lions also signed former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez as an undrafted free agent this year, and he is listed as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart.