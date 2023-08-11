Who is the Giants starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

Brian Daboll came over from the Buffalo Bills and immediately turned the New York Giants into a respectable team. The Giants finished the year 9-7-1 and defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs. There was a question of whether or not Daniel Jones was the quarterback of the future for the Giants, and after last season proved that he could be the guy.

The Giants have yet to agree to a deal with star running back Saquon Barkley, which could impact how the offense functions this year. If he is not back, they will rely on the legs of Matt Brieda and rookie Eric Gray.

Giants starting quarterback: Daniel Jones

Jones proved himself as the guy last season, leading the Giants to a playoff win. He played in 16 games, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns. His legs proved to be a weapon too, rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. He needed better weapons, so they went out and traded for Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders. The team also drafted Jalin Hyatt out of Tennessee, but he looked a bit shaky during mini-camp, so there is a question of whether or not he will be ready to go when the season comes around.

The team inked him to a 4-year deal worth $160 million and $82 million in guaranteed money. They will need him to take his game to the next level to make it over the hump next season, but can he do so is the big question.

Who is Jones’ backup on the Giants’ QB depth chart?

Tyrod Taylor is the backup, and it pays to have a veteran like him in the room. There was talk of him being QB1 during training camp last season, but Jones was able to step up and take the position. He saw limited action last year but has tons of experience starting games. Should Jones have to miss some time, they should feel comfortable with Taylor stepping in. He fits the system as well, so it will be an easy transition should he have to step in.