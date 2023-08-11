Who is the Dolphins starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Miami Dolphins are entering Year Two with head coach Mike McDaniel at the helm. They finished the 2022 season with a playoff loss to division rival Buffalo Bills. They finished the regular season 9-8, but the season was never the same after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion.

Now that he is back and healthy, they have added some weapons for him they expect to make another push toward the playoffs.

Dolphins starting quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa

Tugovailoa will be good to go for the start of 2023, but there is cause for concern after he suffered several concussions last year in a matter of days. He missed four games with an injury and has yet to play a full season, which calls into question his durability. If the Dolphins want to contend in the loaded AFC, they will need the fourth-year signal caller to play 17 games and playoffs this year.

During the 2022 season, he completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. With the benefit of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the outside, Tagovailoa has two stud receivers that make his job a lot easier.

Who is Tugaovailoa ’s backup on the Dolphins' QB depth chart?

Mike White came over in the offseason from the New York Jets. He will likely be the primary backup and QB2, while Skylar Thompson will be QB3.

White is a serviceable backup and can hold water for a few games should Tugaovailoa go down with an injury. Last year with the Jets, White completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards and three touchdowns. When Zach Wilson struggled, the team rallied around him and played a lot better.

Thompson played in three meaningful games last season for the Dolphins, so he has some experience in the offense.