Who is the Cardinals starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Arizona Cardinals failed to reach the postseason in back-to-back years after finishing with a 4-13 record and a last-place finish in the NFC West. Arizona’s 21st-ranked scoring offense could not build a semblance of consistency throughout the regular season, but the team was dealt a serious blow after franchise quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending injury toward the late stretch of the regular season.

Cardinals starting quarterback: Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray remains the Cardinals starting quarterback heading into the 2023 season, however, it remains to be seen when, or if, he’ll take the field in the fall. Murray is coming off surgery to repair a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 15 of last season, which has put his status for the coming season up in the air.

Ahead of training camp, Murray noted that his rehab has been going well through the offseason, however, he acknowledged that there is still no timetable for his return. He has spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

In 11 games last season, Murray threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions with an 87.2 passer rating.

Who is Kyler Murray’s backup on the Cardinals’ QB depth chart?

Veteran Colt McCoy is competing with rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune to serve as Kyler Murray’s backup, and also likely to be the Week 1 starter while Murray continues his ACL recovery.

In the aftermath of Murray’s ACL injury, McCoy stepped in for four games with three starts, going 1-2 in that timespan as a starter. He completed 68.2 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions and a 76.6 passer rating.

Tune spent five years at the University of Houston. In his fourth season he threw for 3,546 yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In his fifth-year senior season, he threw for 4,069 yards with 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Cardinals spent the 139th overall pick on him in the 2023 NFL Draft.