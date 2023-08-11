Who is the Bengals starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the most exciting young teams in the NFL, making deep playoff runs in each of the last two seasons behind a talented offense full of playmakers.

The catalyst behind it all is fourth-year quarterback Joe Burrow. He suffered a season-ending injury about halfway through his rookie campaign, but has since led his team to a Super Bowl appearance and just fell short in the AFC title game a season ago.

Burrow is clearly a great fantasy option, but what happens if he goes down again? Are there viable fantasy QBs behind him on the depth chart?

Bengals starting quarterback: Joe Burrow

Burrow, a national champion at LSU, has lit the NFL on fire since being selected as the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s got a record of 22-10 as a starter over the last two seasons, tossing for 9,086 yards, 69 touchdowns, and just 26 interceptions over that same span. He’s also got 10 rushing scores over his career, with five of those coming in 2022.

Who is Joe Burrow’s backup on the Bengals QB depth chart?

Behind Burrow is longtime NFL vet Trevor Siemian. The Northwestern alum is entering his seventh year in the NFL and is an accomplished NFL backup, serving as QB2 for five teams throughout his career, including the Bengals.

He’s started just six games over the last three seasons, with three different teams, going 0-6 as a starter in that span. Over his career, he’s got 48 total touchdowns and 28 picks with 7,027 yards to his name over a total of 30 starts. He’s not a threat on the ground, with just two rushing scores in his career, one in 2021 and one in 2017.