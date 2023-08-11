Who is the Commanders starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Washington Commanders finished the 2022 season 8-8-1 and last in the NFC East. Carson Wentz began the season as the starting quarterback, but was benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke. Both QBs are gone this year, and Sam Howell takes over. Brian Robinson, Jr. will once again be the starting running back in Washington.

Commanders starting running back: Brian Robinson, Jr.

Brian Robinson was drafted out of Alabama in 2022 in the third round, but his rookie season was delayed after he was shot in the knee during an armed robbery before the season. He was able to recover and return in Week 5 of the 2022 season, and despite his game limitations, he led the Commanders in rushing yards last year.

Over 12 games played, Robinson added up 797 rushing yards. He found the end zone three times last season. With the possibility of a full 17-game season ahead, Robinson could have a breakout year in 2023. The Commanders will likely be starting Sam Howell, who doesn’t have much NFL experience, and the offensive scheme may lean toward the run as Howell adjusts to the starting role.

Who is Brian Robinson’s backup on the Commanders RB depth chart?

Antonio Gibson is Robinson’s backup on the Commanders depth chart. Gibson enters his fourth season with the Commanders in 2023. Last season, he added up 546 rushing yards and another 353 receiving yards. He found the end zone five times. In 2021, he reached the 1,000-yard mark and scored 10 times.

Chris Rodriguez is the third stringer on the RB depth chart. He was a sixth-round selection in the 2023 draft out of Kentucky. He had 904 rushing yards with the Wildcats in his final season.