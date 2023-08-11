Who is the Steelers starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is the RB1 for the Steelers heading into training camp. After an up and down 2022, many think this could be a breakout season for him in 2023. The Steelers added a bunch to their offensive line and expect a lot more from their run game this season.

Steelers starting running back: Najee Harris

In 2022, Harris had 272 carries for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers were a bit of a step back from 2021 where he rushed for 1,200 yards. Many thought Harris was terrible in 2022, but that’s just not true. He still had 1,000+ yards, he just didn’t live up to the high expectations set by a ton of people.

Having a rookie quarterback doesn’t always help running backs numbers increase. Teams stacked the box and tried to force the Steelers to throw the ball. Kenny Pickett also has more running ability than Ben Roethlisberger did, so he will take some carries from Harris. Fans just expect Harris to be better than he has because he was a first round pick. Taking a running back in the first round, teams should expect a lot.

Who is Harris’ backup on the Steelers RB depth chart?

The Steelers have one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL in Jaylen Warren. With Harris’ inconsistencies in 2022, Warren played a bigger role than expected and took off with it. Some fans wanted Warren to be the lead back at some points during the season. I think Warren will even out a bit this season as I am expecting Harris to be better in 2023.

Warren had 77 carries for 379 yards and a touchdown. As good as he was, I think he finishes right around those numbers again. The Steelers have high hopes for their offense this season and a lot of that revolves around Harris having a breakout year.