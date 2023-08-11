Who is the Packers starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

With year one of the Jordan Love era about to kick off for the Green Bay Packers, it’s important for the first-year starting quarterback to have plenty of help in the backfield. Luckily for Love, the Packers have one of the best 1-2 punches at running back in the NFL.

Packers starting running back: Aaron Jones

Jones has been the Packers’ full-time starter since 2019 and rushed for a career-high 1,121 last season, while also grabbing a career-high 59 receptions. Jones is the lead back in what’s basically a 55/45 timeshare with teammate A.J. Dillon, so he’ll never get the gaudy rushing yards of a true lead back like Derrick Henry. But he’s a solid, durable player that has proven he can produce in the league.

Who is Aaron Jones’ backup on the Packers' RB depth chart?

A.J. Dillon is the thunder in this 1-2 punch at running back for the Packers. He is a big, punishing back that rushed for 770 yards last season and finished just short of 1,000 total yards if you count his receiving numbers. If Jones happens to go down, Dillon is more than capable of being a lead back and carrying the load.