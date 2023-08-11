Who is the Lions starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions put together a 2022-23 season that gave a lot of fans hope. The Lions finished 9-8 and second in the NFC North. Though their two rushing leaders from last year’s team are now gone, they prioritized the run game in this year’s draft.

Lions starting running back: Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions surprised the NFL this year with their first-round pick — running back Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama at No. 12 overall. Taking an RB that early is somewhat unusual, but the Lions had full confidence in their decision. Gibbs will start with top billing on the depth chart for the 2023-24 season.

Last year at Alabama, he had 926 rushing yards and 444 receiving yards. He found the end zone 10 times with the Tide in 2022. His first two years in college were spent at Georgia Tech.

Who is Jahmyr Gibbs’ backup on the Lions' RB depth chart?

Gibbs’ backup is David Montgomery, who was with the Chicago Bears for the last four seasons. He’ll provide a solid veteran presence to offset the rookie Gibbs. Montgomery has reached the 800-rushing-yard and 300-receiving-yard marks in each of his last three seasons. He should be a valuable tool in the RB room in Detroit this season. Montgomery scored six touchdowns in 2022.

Craig Reynolds is also on the depth chart. He had 102 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards for the Lions last season.