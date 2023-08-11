Who is the Giants starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Giants finished 2022 with a 9-7-1 record, third in the NFC East. They reached the playoffs, won their Wild Card matchup, and fell in the Divisional round against the Eagles. Saquon Barkley will return on a one-year contract as the Giants’ starting running back for the upcoming 2023 season.

Giants starting running back: Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley and the Giants agreed to a one-year deal for the 2023 season after some drama about the franchise tag option. Barkley was in the market for a longer-term deal but was not able to secure one. He has been the central point of this Giants offense since 2018, earning two Pro Bowl honors as well as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In 2022, Barkley had a career-high 1,312 rushing yards. He added another 338 receiving yards and found the end zone 10 times. We can expect Barkley to again be at the forefront of a run-centered offensive scheme for the Giants as Daniel Jones enters another year as the starting quarterback.

Who is Barkley’s backup on the Giants' RB depth chart?

Matt Breida and Eric Gray are Barkley’s backups on the depth chart. Breida added 220 yards on the ground and another 118 in the air last season with the Giants. Gray was a fifth-round pick this year out of Oklahoma.