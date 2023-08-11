Who is the Falcons starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He will be their starting running back for the upcoming season.

Falcons starting running back: Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons used their first-round pick on Robinson, who made waves as a Texas Longhorn over the past several years. In 2021, Robinson had 1,127 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, and in 2022, he improved to 1,580 yards and a whopping 20 touchdowns.

With questions at the quarterback position for the Falcons, who drafted Desmond Ridder in 2022. They signed Taylor Heinicke as Ridder’s backup for this season, and with Heinecke’s experience, he may end up taking over as the starter sooner rather than later. Either way, though, the QB question likely means that the Falcons’ offensive strategy will lean heavily on the run game. They used some good draft stock on Robinson, and he will likely be seeing some immediate action.

He won’t need to do all the work on the ground, either. He has some very solid backups who will reliably rotate carries.

Who is Robinson’s backup on the Falcons RB depth chart?

Tyler Allgeier is the Falcons’ backup running back. As a rookie in 2022, Allgeier made a huge impact, leading the team in rushing yards and reaching the coveted 1,000-yard mark for the season. He added four touchdowns last season. Cordarrelle Patterson is also on the depth chart. The veteran added 685 yards and eight touchdowns for Atlanta last season.

Don’t expect Allgeier and Patterson to get sidelined this season. Both have proven to be very valuable tools for the Falcons, and as they transition to a run-forward offense, we will likely be seeing plenty of both of them this year.