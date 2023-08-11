Who is the Dolphins starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

As the Miami Dolphins navigate through training camp, it’s starting to become clear which positional players will make the final depth chart and therefore fantasy contributors in 2023. The Dolphins are loaded with several talented veterans and a promising rookie in their backfield, so time will tell if head coach Mike McDaniel chooses to go with a full rushing committee, or find a primary RB to handle a consistent workload.

Dolphins starting running back: Raheem Mostert

While Mostert might sit atop the list of Dolphins’ running backs to start the season, 2022 gave us more of a timeshare between him and Jeff Wilson Jr. The RB pair mixed in alongside Chase Edmonds for snaps throughout the 9-8 campaign, with Mostert leading the way in rushing production (891 yards and three touchdowns). Wilson finished second behind Mostert, despite only appearing in eight games. He posted 392 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries, so there is definitely some excitement about which runner will take command in 2023.

Who is Mostert’s backup on the Dolphins RB depth chart?

Aside from Mostert, the Dolphins will go with Jeff Wilson Jr., their exciting rookie Devon Achane and Myles Gaskin to round out the depth chart.