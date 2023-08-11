Who is the Bucs starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The Buccaneers enter a new era in 2023 after the now-official retirement of quarterback Tom Brady. Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win just a few short seasons ago, and they now have to adjust to a new starter in Baker Mayfield. Will Tampa Bay turn to a run-forward offense to adjust for his absence?

Buccaneers starting running back: Rachaad White

White, who was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, will serve as the Buccaneers’ starting running back for 2023. He was listed behind Leonard Fournette on the 2022 depth chart, but with Fournette now gone in free agency, White will take the starting spot. In 2022, he was behind Fournette in rushing yards but still added up 481 yards over the season. This was with Brady at QB, too, in a very pass-friendly offensive scheme. White added another 290 yards in the air and found the end zone three times last season.

With Mayfield at the helm, we can expect the offense to lean more on the run game than they have in the last few years. White showed some real flashes of major potential in 2022, and will be a central point of the Bucs’ 2023 scheme.

Who is Rachaad White’s backup on the Buccaneers RB depth chart?

Ke’Shawn Vaughn is White’s RB2. Vaughn has been with the Bucs since 2020. He added over 100 yards in both 2020 and 2021, but was limited to just 53 on the ground in 2022. Chase Edmonds is also on the depth chart. He added 125 rushing yards with the Broncos last season.