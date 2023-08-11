Who is the Browns starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

After a career year in 2022, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is in line for yet another big season this year. The departure of Kareem Hunt clears the way for Chubb to have the backfield all to himself, setting up an enticing scenario for fantasy football managers seeking the rarest of rare birds: a true blue RB1.

Browns starting running back: Nick Chubb

Chubb ran for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on 302 carries last season. The dozen scores matches his highest total from the past, but the other two categories mark new career bests for him. Not exactly known as dual threat, he still managed to snag 27 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown.

Of course, he’s been splitting touches with Hunt for the last four seasons. Hunt had 123 carries and 35 receptions last season. Most notably, the Browns didn’t bring in a veteran running back to replace Hunt or find one in the draft. That moves Jerome Ford up the depth chart into the No. 2 spot this season.

Who is Nick Chubb’s backup on the Browns RB depth chart?

The Browns drafted Jerome Ford in the fifth round last year. With Chubb and Hunt taking a commanding share of snaps in the backfield, Ford didn’t see much work with the offense, recording just eight rushes for 12 yards. He handled kick return duties for the Browns too.

Still, Ford got enough work to give the Browns faith that he can step into the No. 2 role. In fact, he was working with the starters in OTAs while Chubb was out.

It’s possible that the Browns could still add another veteran running back to bolster the backfield, but for now, the backup role is Ford’s job.

While Chubb figures to have a heavier workload without Hunt, recent history suggests the Browns will work Ford into the mix too. He’ll be someone worth keeping an eye on in training camp and the preseason to get a sense of just what kind of role he’ll have.