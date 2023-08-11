Who is the Commanders’ starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Washington Commanders will soon enter the post-Daniel Snyder era, but their roster still has plenty of remnants from their past. While some of those players have plenty to offer (Terry McLaurin in particular), positions like tight end look more precarious.

Commanders starting tight end: Logan Thomas

Since a breakout debut season in Washington, tight end Logan Thomas has battled injuries and poor quarterback play. Last year proved especially difficult with Thomas managing just 39 catches for 323 yards and one touchdown over 14 games. Though other members of the Commanders’ receiving corps struggled to consistently produce, Thomas’ campaign seemed to suggest his best performances were in the past.

Even so, Thomas looks likely to open 2023 as the team’s starting tight end. That could change if/when younger players like John Bates or Cole Turner push for more playing time. But until that happens, Thomas should see the most work at the position.

Who is Logan Thomas’ backup on the Commanders’ TE depth chart?

The aforementioned Bates and Turner will battle for the backup job. Turner, a second-year pro, probably has more upside. But with a new offense run by coordinator Eric Bieniemy, anything and everything looks up for grabs.