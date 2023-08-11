Who is the Steelers starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2022-23 season looking to improve offensively now that Kenny Pickett has earned the starting quarterback role. A first-round offensive tackle pickup in this year’s draft showed their commitment to developing this side of the ball. Pat Freiermuth will continue to start for the Steelers at tight end in this upcoming season, with a strong backup in 2023 third-round pick Darnell Washington.

Steelers starting tight end: Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth has been with the Steelers for two full seasons now. While he didn’t see much of an uptick in his receptions this season, he saw a huge increase in receiving yards. Freiermuth had 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, and had 63 for 732 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. Pickett clearly leans on Freiermuth in a variety of passing situations, which is good news for Freiermuth fantasy managers.

However, Freiermuth has now dealt with several concussions in his short NFL career, which could prove to be an issue going forward.

Who is Freiermuth’s backup on the Steelers TE depth chart?

Freiermuth might be fighting for snaps as we get further along in the year. The Steelers picked up Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington in the third round of this year’s draft. Touted as one of the strongest in his class at the position, Washington was a member of Georgia’s national championship-winning team. In his last college season, he amassed 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns while splitting snaps with TE Brock Bowers.