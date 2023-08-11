Who is the Packers starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

It’s a new era in Green Bay. After sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for three seasons, Jordan Love has finally been given the keys to the Packers' offense, where he’ll be throwing to a corp of receivers. that features a lot of new faces, particularly at tight end.

Packers starting tight end: Luke Musgrave

Last year, Robert Tonyan was the Packers’ leading receiver with 411 yards. Now, with Tonyan in Chicago, Musgrave enters camp as the team’s No. 1 tight end. Matt LaFleur has already said that Musgrave is “different” compared to the other tight ends the team has had, which makes sense considering Tonyan or backup Mercedes Lewis lacked playmaking ability. As Love gets settled into the starting role, he’ll need a big, sure-handed receiver, which is where Musgrave comes in.

Who is Musgrave’s backup on the Packers' TE depth chart?

Josiah DeGuara will likely break camp as Musgrave’s backup after spending three seasons at the bottom of the team’s tight end depth chart. A third-round pick in the 2020 Draft, his best season came in 2021 when he had 245 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He had 114 yards. receiving last season.

Tucker Kraft (a third-round pick in this year’s draft) will likely break camp as TE3. He’s a rookie (like Musgrave) but is coming off a strong college career where he had 780 yards receiving last season and as an FCS All-American.