Who is the Giants starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

After tasting the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the New York Giants made a splash in free agency when they acquired tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick.

Waller was coming off a disappointing season with the Raiders, marred by injury, but he’s not so far removed from back-to-back seasons with 1,000+ yards. If he can stay healthy, he’s one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL.

Giants starting tight end: Darren Waller

For the second season in a row, Waller struggled with injuries, and after playing in just 11 contests in 2021, he suited up for just nine in 2022. He finished the season with 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of his career came in 2020, when he posted 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 catches (145 targets), just one year after breaking the 1,100-yard mark for the first time.

He has the potential to lead the Giants in targets this season too. Last year, with their receivers constantly dealing with injuries, running back Saquon Barkley led the team with 76 targets, tying for the team lead with 57 catches.

Waller turns 31 at the start of the season, so age will be a concern. But the fresh start, and a little luck with the injury bug, could be what he needs to be productive again. He’s not without risk for fantasy football rosters, but he could be in the TE1 range this year.

Who is Darren Waller’s backup on the Giants TE depth chart?

Second-year tight end Daniel Bellinger will slide into the backup role, after being the Giants’ No. 1 tight end last season. A capable player who missed four games with an eye injury last season, Bellinger finished the year with 268 yards and two touchdowns on 30 receptions. He’ll have some fantasy value this season as a backup given Waller’s injury history.

The Giants also have Lawrence Cager, Tommy Sweeney and Ryan Jones vying for roster spots this year.